Mrs. Carrie Lee Beason Lyles, 73, entered eternal rest Tuesday, November 24 th,2020. She was born July 8,1947 in Spartanburg, SC.to the late Gary Lee Beason and Lenora Bowler.

Mrs. Lyles attended the public schools of Spartanburg, County and was a proud graduate of Foster's Grove high School of 1966.

In addition to her parents, she was proceeded in death by her twin brother Mr.Carey Lee (Bomar) Beason.

Those left to mourn her passing and cherish her memories are; her devoted husband of fifty-two years, Mr. Daniel M. "Mack" Lyles Sr. of the home; two sons MR> Daniel M. "Danny" (Keyia) Lyles Jr. of Boiling Spring, SC, Mr. Fredric L. Lyles of Spartanburg, SC; grandson Javon Lyles, step-granddaughter Porchia Flournoy, step-greatgrandchildren Eiden and Alivia Harris; siblings, Mr. Pernard Beason of Bridgeport CT. ,and Mrs.Pernola (Ted) Jones of New York, NY, Deacon Frank(Carolyn) Beason of Moore, SC. ;two aunts,Mrs. Ruby Thompson of New York and Ms.Beulah Lyles of Spartanburg, and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

A private Funeral Service will be Wednesday December, 2,2020 at Ridgeville Baptist Church Cemetery Inman,SC at 1;PM. A public viewing will be Tuesday December 1st from 1;pm-6;pm. at Cannon's chapel of Funeral Service, Inman,SC.



