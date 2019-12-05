|
|
INMAN- Carrie Lee Martin 76, died Dec. 3, 2019. She was a daughter of the late Lawrence Martin Sr. and late Annie Mae Smith Martin. A member of Monks Grove Baptist Church.
She is survived by her sons Keith Martin of Charlotte, N.C., Eric( Michelle) Martin of Greenville, S.C., Cleave(Tina) Hawkins ,Barry(Linda)Martin and Jamie Martin all of Spartanburg S.C.; daughters Raylene( William) Rodgers of Inman S.C and Stephanie Martin of Spartanburg S.C.; brothers Bill Martin of Atlanta, Ga, Johnny Mac Smith of Fairfield S.C. and Theodore Martin of Spartanburg S.C.; sisters Mae Florence Boyce of Virginia City, Va, Virginia Martin of Washington D.C. and Maragarite Pauling of Inman SC. 12 Grandchildren and 2 Great-Grandchildren; a God son Marvin(Sonia) Clements of Spartanburg S.C. and a special friend Yvonne Smith of Inman S.C.
Viewing will be Friday 1-6pm at the funeral home. Funeral Services will be 1:00pm Saturday December 7,2019 at Monks Grove Baptist Church. Internment Church Cemetery.
Sacred arrangements entrusted to the SERENITY-MURRAY MORTUARY.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Dec. 5, 2019