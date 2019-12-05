Home

POWERED BY

Services
Serenity-Murray Mortuary
930 Chesnee Hwy
Spartanburg, SC 29303
(864) 597-9477
Viewing
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Serenity-Murray Mortuary
930 Chesnee Hwy
Spartanburg, SC 29303
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Monks Grove Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Carrie Martin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carrie Lee Martin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carrie Lee Martin Obituary
INMAN- Carrie Lee Martin 76, died Dec. 3, 2019. She was a daughter of the late Lawrence Martin Sr. and late Annie Mae Smith Martin. A member of Monks Grove Baptist Church.
She is survived by her sons Keith Martin of Charlotte, N.C., Eric( Michelle) Martin of Greenville, S.C., Cleave(Tina) Hawkins ,Barry(Linda)Martin and Jamie Martin all of Spartanburg S.C.; daughters Raylene( William) Rodgers of Inman S.C and Stephanie Martin of Spartanburg S.C.; brothers Bill Martin of Atlanta, Ga, Johnny Mac Smith of Fairfield S.C. and Theodore Martin of Spartanburg S.C.; sisters Mae Florence Boyce of Virginia City, Va, Virginia Martin of Washington D.C. and Maragarite Pauling of Inman SC. 12 Grandchildren and 2 Great-Grandchildren; a God son Marvin(Sonia) Clements of Spartanburg S.C. and a special friend Yvonne Smith of Inman S.C.
Viewing will be Friday 1-6pm at the funeral home. Funeral Services will be 1:00pm Saturday December 7,2019 at Monks Grove Baptist Church. Internment Church Cemetery.
Sacred arrangements entrusted to the SERENITY-MURRAY MORTUARY.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carrie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Serenity-Murray Mortuary
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -