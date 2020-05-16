|
|
WOODRUFF- Carrie Lou Williams Taylor, 89, of 626 Gray Street passed away Friday, May 15, 2020 at her residence.
She was born in Laurens County, March 30, 1931 to the late Dalton and Elizabeth Richards Williams.
She was a member of Cornerstone Baptist Church and was a retired textile employee with Reeves Bros.
Surviving are her husband, Reggie Taylor of the home; one daughter, Marlene Stephens of Woodruff; two grandchildren, Chad Stephens of Charlotte and Neil and Shana Stephens of Simpsonville; one great-grandchild, Austin Goodall of Simpsonville. She was predeceased by a daughter, Phyllis Lida.
Funeral services will be conducted Sunday, May 17, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Cornerstone Baptist Church by Rev. Michael Cooke and Rev. Don Taylor. Interment will follow in Greenhaven Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. prior to the service in the church sanctuary.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Cornerstone Baptist Church, 9480 Hwy. 221, Woodruff, SC. 29388.
The family is at the home of her daughter, Marlene Stephens, 1617 West Georgia Road, Woodruff.
Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary, Woodruff.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 16, 2020