Carroll A. Moore
INMAN- Carroll Arthur Moore, 92, widower of Martha Louise Larremore Moore, passed away June 2, 2020.
A native of Spartanburg, son of the late W.A. "Dick" and Laura Jett Moore, he was a graduate of the Citadel, a U.S. Army Veteran of the Korean War, a retired employee of Lyman Printing and Finishing and a member of the Christian Science Society.
Surviving are one son, Richard A. Moore (Barbara) of Boiling Springs; three grandchildren, Laura Moore Sengchana (Sivilay), Matthew Moore (Claire) and Colleen Taylor (Dylan); and three great-grandchildren, Brayden Taylor, Jensen Taylor and Monroe Moore.
He was predeceased by one son, Larry A. Moore and one brother, Raymond E. Moore and one granddaughter, Anna Moore.
A memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Duncan United Methodist Church conducted by Rev. Brent Dehlbom.
Memorials may be made to Michael Cooley Scholarship Fund c/o Duncan Ruritan Club or a charity of one's choice.
The Wood Mortuary, Greer, SC


Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Duncan United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
300 West Poinsett Street
Greer, SC 29650
(864) 877-3351
