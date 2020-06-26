INMAN- Carroll Arthur Moore, 92, widower of Martha Louise Larremore Moore, passed away June 2, 2020.
A native of Spartanburg, son of the late W.A. "Dick" and Laura Jett Moore, he was a graduate of the Citadel, a U.S. Army Veteran of the Korean War, a retired employee of Lyman Printing and Finishing and a member of the Christian Science Society.
Surviving are one son, Richard A. Moore (Barbara) of Boiling Springs; three grandchildren, Laura Moore Sengchana (Sivilay), Matthew Moore (Claire) and Colleen Taylor (Dylan); and three great-grandchildren, Brayden Taylor, Jensen Taylor and Monroe Moore.
He was predeceased by one son, Larry A. Moore and one brother, Raymond E. Moore and one granddaughter, Anna Moore.
A memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Duncan United Methodist Church conducted by Rev. Brent Dehlbom.
Memorials may be made to Michael Cooley Scholarship Fund c/o Duncan Ruritan Club or a charity of one's choice.
Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com
The Wood Mortuary, Greer, SC
Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com
The Wood Mortuary, Greer, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jun. 26, 2020.