STARTEX- Carroll William Carter, 76, passed away Sunday, September 29, 2019 at his home. Born March 13, 1943 in Greenville, TN, he was the son of the late Lonnie Carter and Elizabeth Hysinger Miles and the husband of Brenda Reaves Carter for over 52 years. He was a veteran of the US Army, served in Vietnam and was a recipient of The Purple Heart. Carroll was a truck driver and retired from DMX Transportation after 24 years.
Survivors also include two daughters, Stacy C. Perry and husband Kevin and Tina C. Hammond and husband Eddie; two brothers, Wayne Baxley, and Mike Miles; a sister, Diane Burch; six grandchildren, Morgan Praytor, Taylor Wright, Shelby Praytor, Abbie Barker, Nathan Perry and Candace Hammond, and three great-grandchildren, Ryleigh Piper, Brayden Wright, and Aston Piper.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 pm Tuesday at Stribling Funeral Home. Funeral services will be 11:00 am Wednesday in The Stribling Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jimmy Garrett and Billy Reaves officiating. Interment will be at Wood Memorial Park.
Condolences may be made at www.striblingfuneralhome.net
Stribling Funeral Home
Duncan, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 1, 2019