LANDRUM- Carroll Dean Campbell, Sr. "Brother Campbell" of Landrum passed away on March 15, 2019. He was the son of the late John Landrum and Maggie Lee Pierce Campbell and husband of Faye Scruggs Campbell.
He is survived by his wife, Faye Campbell; a son Dean Campbell of Boiling Springs; five daughters Barbara Bryant of Mayo, Charlene Nodine of Landrum, Teresa Hood of Landrum, Robin Ledford of Iron Station, NC and Diane Quinn of Chester; a brother Charlie Campbell of Landrum; a sister Dorothy Fitch of Laurens; six grandchildren Misty Brewington, Tabitha Campbell, Matthew Campbell, Tyler Hood, Eddie Wayne Quinn and Jonathan Quinn; nine great grandchildren Mariah Brewington, Jaylin Black, Arial Campbell, Kaden Moss, Bridgett Campbell, Journee Moss, Teagan Hood, Chloe Hood and Zania Hollis.
The family will receive friends from 2:00-3:00pm Monday March 18, 2019 at Melvin Hill Church of the Brethren. Funeral services will follow at 3:00pm at the church conducted by Rev. Craig Scruggs. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Petty Funeral Home & Crematory, Landrum, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 16, 2019