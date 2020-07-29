1/1
Carroll Ray Vassey
CHESNEE, SC- Mr. Carroll Ray Vassey, 94, beloved husband of seventy-one years to the late Virl Hipp Vassey, died at his home Monday, July 27, 2020. Born in Gaffney, Carroll was the son of the late Luther Cornelius and Carrie Bell Ray Vassey. He is predeceased by eight brothers and sisters.
He is survived by family members who consider him to be the rock of our family. Left to cherish his memory are one daughter, Carolyn Syzdek (Chet); one son, Mark Vassey (Lisa); five grandchildren, Missy Hutchinson (Clay), Amy Garvey, Josh Vassey (Katie), Allison Vassey and Savannah Finley; two step-grandchildren, David Syzdek (Libby) and Kathleen Brown (Charlie); and fourteen great-grandchildren.
Carroll served in the US Army during World War II and was a long-time member of Chesnee First Baptist Church where he served as Sunday School Secretary for many years. He took pride in the restoration of antique furniture as the owner of Vassey's Antiques. He enjoyed gardening and missed it so much when he became disabled.
Graveside services will be held 11:00 AM Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Springhill Memorial Gardens with Dr. Gary Grogan officiating. The family will receive friends at the cemetery following the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Interim Healthcare Hospice Services, 16 Hyland Road, Greenville, SC 29615 or Chesnee First Baptist Church Elevator Fund, 211 S. Kentucky Ave., Chesnee, SC 29323.
The family will be at the residence at 303 S. Florida Avenue, Chesnee, SC 29323.
Eggers Funeral Home, Chesnee

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Springhill Memorial Gardens
