

Mr. Carroll T. Woodward, 68, peacefully entered into eternal rest on November 7, 2020. He was the third child born to Mrs. Elizabeth T. Woodward and the late Mr. George H. Woodward. He was preceded in death by his two older brothers, Herman M. Woodward and John S. Woodward, M.D.

Carroll was a 1970 graduate of Carver High School. He served in the U. S. Air Force.

Those who knew Carroll, knew that he wasn't concerned about popularity, being important, accolades and awards.

He was concerned about being authentic-authentically loyal to family, friends and to what he believed in.

Carroll leaves to cherish fond memories: Mother, Elizabeth T. Woodward, Moore, S.C.; Sister, Mrs. Georgette W. Johnson (Thomas), Decatur, GA; and a host of other relatives and friends.

The Woodward Family requests that there will be no visitation, funeral or memorial services due to the Coronavirus Pandemic.

Condolences may be sent to:

Mrs. Elizabeth T. Woodward

145 Dove Hill Rd.

Moore, S.C. 29369







