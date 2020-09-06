SPARTANBURG, SC- Carter Dean Bates, 73, of Spartanburg, was called back home to his Father in Heaven, on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. He died following a brief illness due to complications from the COVID-19 virus. Born September 5, 1946, in Spartanburg, he was the son of the late Andrew Lafayette and Frances Pauline Couch Bates, and brother to Andrew Lafayette Bates, Jr. and Cynthia Bates Woodrum.
Carter was a graduate of Spartanburg High School and Wofford College. He enjoyed a long career in sales in the meat industry, working for Oscar Mayer, Wilson Foods, Smithfield Foods, and King B Jerky, and retired from Spartanburg Regional Medical Center, where he was a dedicated driver, confidant, and friend to hundreds of patients who required transportation for medical services. His friendly nature, personal charm, and genuine concern for others made him a fast friend to all he met. He lived by the saying: ""When ye are in the service of your fellow beings ye are only in the service of your God."" He was a gifted storyteller and delighted in being in the company of his friends and family, and all who knew him will miss his irrepressible laugh, his incredible smile, and the twinkle in his eyes.
Carter's greatest joy and satisfaction came from being a son, brother, uncle, father, and grandfather. He is survived by his sister, Cynthia Bates (Michael) Woodrum, of Spartanburg, SC; his niece, Catherine Woodrum (Kevin) Pogue, of Spartanburg, SC; and by his loving children and step-children, Matthew Carter (Suzanne) Bates, of South Jordan, UT, Andrew Bennett (Amy) Bates, of Surprise, AZ, Christopher Michael (Danielle) Bates, of Bountiful, UT, Julia Bates (David) Bettencourt, of Morgan Hill, CA, Hillary Turner (Ron) Charles of Reidville, SC, and Bradley Dean (Kristy) Turner, of Lyman, SC. He is also the grandfather to 19 grandchildren – Isaac, Joseph, Thomas, Anna, and Benjamin Bates; Michael, Zachary, Daniel, John, and Finley Bates; Caldwell, Mason, and Seth Bates; Henry and Mabel Bettencourt; Megan, Ethan, and Caroline Charles; and Payton Turner.
Due to social distancing concerns, a family-only, graveside memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens on Friday, September 11, 2020. Friends are encouraged to view the private webcast of the memorial service. For additional details, please RSVP at carterdeanbatesmemorial@gmail.com
In lieu of flowers, please consider offering a donation to Cannons Campground United Methodist Church, Spartanburg, SC, which he often attended, or to Latter-day Saint Charities (www.latterdaysaintcharities.org
), which provides humanitarian aid to people around the world without regard to cultural or religious affiliation.
