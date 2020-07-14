Carver D. Horne, 81, of 101 Dobson Ct, Spartanburg, S.C., entered into eternal rest on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at his home.A native of Spartanburg, he was the husband of Mrs. Zonnie W. Horne and the son of Lula Bell Hodges of Spartanburg, S.C.Left to cherish fond and loving memories are: his daughter, Jacqueline Smith of Spartanburg, S.C.; one son, Carver T. Horne of Spartanburg, S.C.; ten grandchildren, eighteen Great-Grandchildren and a host of other family, relatives and friends.The family is at the home.CALLHAM-HICKS FUNERAL HOME