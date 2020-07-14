Carver D. Horne, 81, of 101 Dobson Ct, Spartanburg, S.C., entered into eternal rest on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at his home.
A native of Spartanburg, he was the husband of Mrs. Zonnie W. Horne and the son of Lula Bell Hodges of Spartanburg, S.C.
Left to cherish fond and loving memories are: his daughter, Jacqueline Smith of Spartanburg, S.C.; one son, Carver T. Horne of Spartanburg, S.C.; ten grandchildren, eighteen Great-Grandchildren and a host of other family, relatives and friends.
The family is at the home.
