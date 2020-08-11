1/
Cary Edwin Cooper
GREER, SC- Cary Edwin Cooper, 83, passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020. Born in Greer, he was the son of the late Bee and Marie Massingel Cooper. He was previously employed with Flour Daniel.
Survivors include two sons, Brett Cooper and wife, Lisa of Lyman and Ricky Cooper of Greer; two daughters, Donna Lowery and husband, Scott of Greer and Rita Gosnell of Blue Ridge; a brother, Earl Cooper and wife, Francis; seven grandchildren, Makenzie, Kyle, Jonathon and Kevin Cooper, James, Jason and Jennifer Gosnell; and five great-grandchildren, Gibson and Karligh Cooper, Kinsley Ussery, Kennedy Williams and Ava McCarson. He was predeceased by a granddaughter, Heather Miller; three brothers, Charles, Roy and Troy Cooper; and a sister, Dot Ford.
Funeral Services will be held at 3PM on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Stribling Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends from 2PM until 3PM prior to the service. Interment will be held at Hillcrest Memory Gardens.
Condolences may be made at www.striblingfuneralhome.net
Stribling Funeral Home, Duncan, SC

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stribling Funeral Home
118 W. Main St.
Duncan, SC 29334
(864)439-5645
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
