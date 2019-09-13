|
PAULINE, SC- Albert Cary "Cagey" West, 85, of Pauline, SC, died Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home. Born July 2, 1934, in Spartanburg County, SC, he was the son of the late John Wesley West and Louise Duncan West and husband of the late Ann Messer West.
A U. S. Army veteran, Mr. West was a home builder and avid outdoorsman. He was a longtime faithful member of Glenn Springs Presbyterian Church where he was the current treasurer of the Men's Bible Class, an Elder Emeritus, and served on the Cemetery and Cemetery Enhancement Committees.
Survivors include his siblings, Evelyn Thomas and Stanley O'Neal West (Peggy), all of Spartanburg, SC, John Gary West (Martha) of Pauline, SC, Thomas S. West (Patricia) and Wayne West (Kay), all of Glenn Springs, SC; and a large number of nieces and nephews as well as great-nieces and great-nephews. In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by his sisters, Grace Eaves and Blanche McDowell; and brothers, Homer, Lester, and Alvin West.
A graveside service, with military rites, will be conducted at 11:00 AM Saturday, September 14, 2019, in Glenn Springs Presbyterian Church Cemetery, 6001 Hwy 215, Pauline, SC 29374, by The Rev. Dr. B. E. Pettit. Visitation will follow the service in the Family Life Center.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Glenn Springs Presbyterian Church Cemetery Enhancement Fund, PO Box 279, Pauline, SC 29374.
