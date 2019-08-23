|
BOILING SPRINGS- Casey Pitts Bishop, 32, of 948 Tadpole Circle, passed away Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center. Casey was born in Spartanburg, South Carolina on January 28, 1987. Casey was a 2005 graduate of Chapman High School. She graduated from Spartanburg Community College, was a member of Holly Springs Baptist Church and was employed as a pharmacy technician with Omni Care.
Casey is survived by a daughter, Chloe Bishop, of the home; her father and step-mother, Thomas Ralph Pitts, Jr. and Angie Pitts of Virginia Beach, Virginia; her mother Stephanie Hallinen and her fiance' David McAlister of Greer, South Carolina.
Casey is also survived by two sisters, Candice Ware, of Greer, South Carolina; Courteney Thompson and her husband, Andrew, of Inman, South Carolina; two brothers, Donovan McInnis, of Greenville, South Carolina; Noah Pitts, of Boiling Springs, South Carolina; three nephews, Aiden Thompson, Connor Ware and Christian Levi Agnew; paternal grandparents, Michael And Cheryl Hipp and Karen and Mike Jackson.
Mrs. Bishop was predeceased by her maternal grandfather, James Andrew Hallinen; and paternal grandparents, Thomas Ralph Pitts, Sr. and Mary Louise Pitts.
Visitation will be held 2:30 PM to 3:30 PM on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Holly Springs Baptist Church. Funeral Services will be held at 4:00 PM on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Holly Springs Baptist Church, conducted by Dr. Tim Clark. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The families are at their respective homes. Memorial contributions may be made to the Chloe Bishop Trust Fund, C/O Ralph Pitts, 2428 Ocean Shore Cres. Virginia Beach, VA 23451.
