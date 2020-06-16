Cassius I. Murray
SPARTANBURG, SC- Mr. Cassius I. Murray entered eternal rest Sunday, June 14, 2020 surrounded by family. Final services honoring the life journey of Mr. Murray will be announced.
Public viewing will be held today Tuesday, June 16, 2020 from 4pm until 7pm at the Serenity-Murray Mortuary 930 Chesnee Highway of Spartanburg, SC.
Sacred arrangements entrusted to Serenity-Murray Mortuary.

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jun. 16, 2020.
