SPARTANBURG, SC- Mr. Cassius I. Murray entered eternal rest Sunday, June 14, 2020 surrounded by family. Final services honoring the life journey of Mr. Murray will be announced.
Public viewing will be held today Tuesday, June 16, 2020 from 4pm until 7pm at the Serenity-Murray Mortuary 930 Chesnee Highway of Spartanburg, SC.
For full obituary and to leave online expressions go to: www.serenitymurraymortuary.com
Sacred arrangements entrusted to Serenity-Murray Mortuary.
Public viewing will be held today Tuesday, June 16, 2020 from 4pm until 7pm at the Serenity-Murray Mortuary 930 Chesnee Highway of Spartanburg, SC.
For full obituary and to leave online expressions go to: www.serenitymurraymortuary.com
Sacred arrangements entrusted to Serenity-Murray Mortuary.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jun. 16, 2020.