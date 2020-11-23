SPARTANBURG, SC- Catherine Alverson Seaberg, of 11 Summit Hills Drive, Spartanburg, South Carolina, passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020 at the Summit Hills Retirement Community. Mrs. Seaberg was formerly of Inman, South Carolina. Catherine was born in Spartanburg, South Carolina a daughter of the late John Boyd Alverson and Lena McFall Alverson. She was the widow of Nelson Seaberg having celebrated 38 years of marriage.Mrs. Seaberg was a retired employee with Springs Industries, a member of Inman Presbyterian Church which she faithfully served and a Red Cross volunteer in the Spartanburg Regional surgery waiting room for many years.Catherine is survived by a daughter, Kathy Gossett and husband Ken, of Spartanburg, South Carolina; a son, Rick Seaberg and wife Dot, of Inman, South Carolina, three grandchildren, Charles Seaberg, John Seaberg, Maggie Estes (Roger), four great grandchildren, Claire Estes, Laney Estes, Will Seaberg and AJ Seaberg.In addition to her parents and spouse, Mrs. Seaberg was predeceased by her four sisters, Margaret Bishop, Jean Bright, Loretta Lake and Betty Phillips.Graveside Services will be held at 2:00 PM, November 25, 2020 at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Inman, SC conducted by Rev Beth Hoskins.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Inman Presbyterian Church, PO Box 196, Inman, SC 29349.Seawright Funeral Home & Crematory