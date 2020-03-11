|
|
PACOLET, SC- Catherine Hester Padgett Brown, 87, passed away on Monday, March 09, 2020. Born in Spartanburg, SC on May 04, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Corbett and Bell Kirby Padgett and the widow of James "Jim" Walter Brown. She was a member of Brown's Chapel Baptist Church and loved her beloved pet, Holly, reading, word searches, jigsaw puzzles and watching Clemson Tigers play.
Survivors include, two daughters, Paulette (Richard) Robison and Karen (Johnny) Bright; four sons, Randy (Kim) Brown, Chuck (Lori) Brown, David (Linda) Brown and Ricky Mack; a brother, Dean "Oski" Padgett; nine grandchildren, Joseph (Wylie) Robison, Carrie (Matt) Nenonen, Heath (Valeen) Brown, Chasidy (Brian) Crisp, Heather (Brandon) Farmer, Austin (Joan) Brown, Landon Brown, Dasia Brown and Dayla Brown; twenty-two great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by five brothers, Robert, Paul, Woodrow, Roy and William Padgett; a sister, Ruth Haile.
The family will receive friends from 3:00PM until 4:00PM on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Floyd's Pacolet Chapel. Graveside services will be held at 4:00PM at Pacolet Memorial Gardens with Rev. Rick Robison officiating.
The family is at their respective homes.
Condolences may be made at www.striblingfuneralhome.net
Stribling Funeral Home
Duncan, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 11, 2020