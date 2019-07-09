Home

Bobo Funeral Chapel
1860 Cannons Campground Road
Spartanburg, SC 29307
(864) 582-6341
Catherine Bryant

Catherine Bryant Obituary
SPARTANBURG, SC- Catherine Bryant, 86, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2019 at the Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home. She was the wife of the late Joseph Lee Bryant and the daughter of the late Samuel and Gladys Gossett.
Mrs. Bryant was a lifelong resident of Spartanburg, an avid fisherwoman and of the Baptist faith.
She is survived by a son Kenneth Bryant of Spartanburg; a granddaughter and caregiver Renee Swann and husband David of Cowpens; a granddaughter Nickie Tipton and husband Steven of Rutherfordton, NC; six great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren. She was predeceased by a son Ricky Bryant; a daughter Joann Bryant; a grandson Darrell Mathis; three brothers and two sisters.
No services are planned at this time.
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.bobofuneralchapel.com.
Petty-Bobo Co.
Bobo Funeral Chapel and Cremation Service
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on July 9, 2019
