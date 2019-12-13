|
WOODRUFF- Annie "Catherine" Coggins Tucker, 86, of Woodruff died peacefully at Woodruff Manor on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 after a long battle with Alzheimer's.
A native of Spartanburg County, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Nevada Peace Coggins and was the widow of her childhood sweetheart and husband of 30 years,Edgar Ervin Tucker Jr. and was predeceased by her second husband, William Jordan, special companion, J.B. Waddell and son-in-law, Rick Casey. She graduated from Reidville High School in 1950 then she worked for more than 40 years in the textile industry.
Surviving are one son, Ron (Rebecca) Tucker of Beaufort, S.C.; one daughter, Linda Tucker Casey of Woodruff; grandchildren, Dana Wood (Jeff), Rick Casey (Tonya) of Woodruff, and Christopher Tucker of Spartanburg; great-grandchildren, Dylan Wood, Tucker Casey, and Asher Casey; one brother, Marvin Coggins (Joanne) of Greer.
Funeral services will be conducted Friday, December 13, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary Chapel by Rev. Buster Ball and lifelong friend, Mr. Leslie Caldwell. Interment will follow in Greenhaven Memorial Gardens with a committal by Mr. Robin Caldwell.
Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Agape Care Center, 200 West Peachtree Street, Woodruff, S.C. 29388 9864-670-9999)
The family is at the home of Linda Casey, 138 Armory Drive, Woodruff.
Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Dec. 13, 2019