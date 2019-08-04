|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Catherine "Cathy" Simmons Desjardins, 63, of Spartanburg, SC, died Thursday, August 1, 2019, at Physical Rehabilitation and Wellness Center-Spartanburg. Born December 30, 1955, in Spartanburg County, SC, she was the daughter of the late Hugh R. Simmons and Elizabeth Ann Lancaster
Simmons.
Cathy was a teacher assistant for many years with District 6 Schools. She was the pool operator for Camp Mary Elizabeth and a member of Fairforest Baptist Church. Cathy made friends with everyone she met. She had a smile that lifted people and helped them through hard times.
Survivors include her sons, Christopher Desjardins (Natasha) of Spartanburg, SC and Collin Desjardins of Inman, SC; and grandchildren, Aiden, Slevin, Oliver, and Carson Desjardins.
Visitation will be 12:30-1:45 PM Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at Fairforest Baptist Church, 115 Church St., Fairforest, SC 29336, with funeral services following at 2:00 PM, conducted by The Rev. Dr. James C. Hilton. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 1300 Baxter Street Suite 150, Charlotte, NC 28204; or , PO Box 1000 Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908.
Aug. 4, 2019