The J. F. Floyd Mortuary, Crematory & Cemeteries
235 North Church Street
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 582-5451
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:45 PM
Fairforest Baptist Church
115 Church St.
Fairforest, SC
View Map
Catherine "Cathy" (Simmons) Desjardins

Catherine "Cathy" (Simmons) Desjardins Obituary
SPARTANBURG, SC- Catherine "Cathy" Simmons Desjardins, 63, of Spartanburg, SC, died Thursday, August 1, 2019, at Physical Rehabilitation and Wellness Center-Spartanburg. Born December 30, 1955, in Spartanburg County, SC, she was the daughter of the late Hugh R. Simmons and Elizabeth Ann Lancaster
Simmons.
Cathy was a teacher assistant for many years with District 6 Schools. She was the pool operator for Camp Mary Elizabeth and a member of Fairforest Baptist Church. Cathy made friends with everyone she met. She had a smile that lifted people and helped them through hard times.
Survivors include her sons, Christopher Desjardins (Natasha) of Spartanburg, SC and Collin Desjardins of Inman, SC; and grandchildren, Aiden, Slevin, Oliver, and Carson Desjardins.
Visitation will be 12:30-1:45 PM Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at Fairforest Baptist Church, 115 Church St., Fairforest, SC 29336, with funeral services following at 2:00 PM, conducted by The Rev. Dr. James C. Hilton. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 1300 Baxter Street Suite 150, Charlotte, NC 28204; or , PO Box 1000 Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 4, 2019
