CHESNEE, SC- Catherine Irene Berry Hutcherson, 75, of Chesnee, SC, died Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home. Born May 7, 1944 in Spartanburg County and reared in Converse, SC, she was the daughter of the late Cole L. Berry and Irene Banks Berry.
Mrs. Hutcherson loved reading, playing games on her iPad, going to her sister's house, and watching deer at her home. She loved her "Little Renn", her family, and loved her sister to the moon and back. She was formerly employed at Butte Knit and retired from Ado.
Survivors include her husband, Malcom Hutcherson; sister, Cornelia Berry Linder Abenante (Ron Davis); and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her twin brother, Dean Berry.
Catherine was a loving, loyal family member and friend. She will be sorely missed by the Berry, Linder, and Hutcherson families.
A private graveside service, observing social distancing, will be conducted in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens by The Rev. David Lancaster.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gibbs Cancer Center, c/o SRHS, 101 East Wood Street, Spartanburg, SC 29303; or Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home, 686 Jeff Davis Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 28, 2020