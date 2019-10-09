Home

Seawright Funeral Home
26 E. Main Street
Inman, SC 29349
(864) 472-6836
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM - 11:45 AM
Seawright Funeral Home
26 East Main Street
Inman, SC
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Seawright Funeral Chapel
26 East Main Street
Inman, SC
Catherine (Baker) Rolen


1927 - 2019
Catherine (Baker) Rolen Obituary
INMAN- Catherine Baker Rolen, 92, of 82 North Main Street, Inman, passed away Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Spartanburg Medical Center.
Catherine was born in Pacolet on August 22, 1927, a daughter of the late Pearl Brown Baker and Richard Baker, was the widow of Louis W Rolen, Jr. She had worked as a library assistant at Chapman High School and was a member of Inman First Baptist Church.
Catherine is survived by four sons; Rich Rolen and wife Nita, Dale Rolen, Stanley Rolen, Jack Rolen and wife Wilda, all of Inman, and four grandchildren.
The family is at their respective homes and will receive friends from 11:00 AM - 11:45 AM at Seawright Funeral Home on Saturday, October 12th.
A Memorial Service will be held at 12:00 PM on Saturday, October 12th at Seawright Funeral Chapel with Rev Mitch Crow officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses and staff of the 6th floor Pavilion of Spartanburg Medical Center and the staff at Golden Age Nursing Home of Inman.
Seawright Funeral Home & Crematory
www.seawright-funeralhome.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 9, 2019
