Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc.
310 W. South St.
Union, SC 29379
(864)427-3665
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc.
310 W. South St.
Union, SC 29379
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
3:00 PM
Buffalo Baptist Church
Catherine V. Smith Obituary
UNION, SC- Mrs. Catherine V. Smith, age 82, of Union, passed away Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home.
Surviving are two children, Cathy Poole and husband James of Buffalo and Sammy Smith of Union; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM Friday, September 27, 2019 at Buffalo Baptist Church by the Rev. Michael Bell, Rev. Doug Estes, and Rev. Tommy Mann. Burial will follow at Union Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM Thursday evening at the S.R. Holcombe Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home, 686 Jeff Davis Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
The family will be at her home.
S.R. Holcombe Funeral Home
www.holcombefuneralhomes.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sept. 26, 2019
