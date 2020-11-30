1/1
Cathy Darlene Henson
1963 - 2020
SPARTANBURG, SC- Cathy Darlene Henson, 57, passed away Friday, November 27, 2020. Born June 27, 1963, she was the daughter of Robert Earl Rhymer, Sr. and the late Betty Joanne Floyd Rhymer.
Cathy was a loving and caring mother and Nana, a graduate of Dorman High School and attended Una Freewill First Baptist Church
Cathy is survived by a son Jason Henson and wife Ashley; two grandchildren Jaxon Henson and Kinsley Henson; a brother Keith Rhymer and wife Lori; nephews and nieces Bryan Rhymer, Emily Rhymer and David Rhymer. She was predeceased by a brother Robby Rhymer.
The family will receive friends 11:00am - 12:00pm Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Bobo Funeral Chapel. Funeral Service will follow at 12:00pm officiated by Rev. Kenneth Cash. Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Park.
The family will be at the home.
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.bobofuneralchapel.com.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Bobo Funeral Chapel
Send Flowers
DEC
1
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Bobo Funeral Chapel
Send Flowers
