|
|
INMAN, SC- Cathy Griffith, 64, passed away on August 26, 2019. She was the widow of Buster Griffith.
She was a retired employee of Beverage Air and a member of Cudd Memorial Baptist Church.
She is survived by a brother: Darrell Jessup of Spartanburg and was predeceased by a son: Eric Griffith and two sisters.
Visitation will be held at Eggers Funeral Home of Boiling Springs on Friday, August 30, 2019 from 12:00 noon until 1:00 p.m. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 p.m. officiated by Rev. Dusty Martin. Interment will be in Good Shepherd.
Memorials may be made to Cudd Memorial Baptist Church, 1301 Boiling Springs Road, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
E-Condolences may be sent online at www.eggersfuneralhome.com
Eggers Funeral Home
Boiling Springs
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 29, 2019