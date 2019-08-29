Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eggers Funeral Home
195 Rainbow Lake Road
Boiling Springs, SC 29316
(864) 578-3838
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Eggers Funeral Home
195 Rainbow Lake Road
Boiling Springs, SC 29316
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Eggers Funeral Home
195 Rainbow Lake Road
Boiling Springs, SC 29316
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cathy Griffith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cathy Griffith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cathy Griffith Obituary
INMAN, SC- Cathy Griffith, 64, passed away on August 26, 2019. She was the widow of Buster Griffith.
She was a retired employee of Beverage Air and a member of Cudd Memorial Baptist Church.
She is survived by a brother: Darrell Jessup of Spartanburg and was predeceased by a son: Eric Griffith and two sisters.
Visitation will be held at Eggers Funeral Home of Boiling Springs on Friday, August 30, 2019 from 12:00 noon until 1:00 p.m. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 p.m. officiated by Rev. Dusty Martin. Interment will be in Good Shepherd.
Memorials may be made to Cudd Memorial Baptist Church, 1301 Boiling Springs Road, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
E-Condolences may be sent online at www.eggersfuneralhome.com
Eggers Funeral Home
Boiling Springs
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cathy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Eggers Funeral Home
Download Now