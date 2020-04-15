|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Cathy Marie Humphries, 71, of Spartanburg, SC, died Monday, April 13, 2020, at her home. Born May 28, 1948 in Spartanburg, SC she was the daughter of the late Elijah Willie "Bill" and Lois Cooley Humphries.
A graduate of Limestone College with a Master's Degree in Education, Miss Humphries began her teaching career in 1973 at Reidville Elementary and retired from Berry Shoals Intermediate School in 2005 after 31 years of service in the Spartanburg School Districts. She also taught at Duncan Elementary and Beech Springs Intermediate School. Since 1974, she was a member of Morningside Baptist Church where her generous and giving spirit reached many. Through the years, she served in various capacities including Sunday School teacher, Director of Children's Sunday School Division, Vacation Bible School, nursery ministry, the Prayer Chain, as a homebound visitor to shut-ins, as a child care volunteer for the English as a Second Language Ministry, and Child Evangelism Fellowship. She was instrumental in starting the Good News Club at Pine Street Elementary School volunteering and providing snacks for 17 years, supported SCBEST Ministry (SC Bible Education in School Time), and contributed funds so children, youth and adults could go on mission trips and to camps each year. She was also a member of the Mary Magdalene Sunday School Class, the Women on Mission's Beautiful Hat Group, and the Golden Tones Senior Adult Choir.
Survivors include numerous cousins. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by sisters, Laura Ruby Humphries and Helen J. Humphries.
A private graveside service will be held in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. A memorial service will be conducted at a later date.
