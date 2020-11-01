CHESNEE, SC- Cathy Lamb Spencer, 67, wife of Michael Spencer passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at her home.
Born August 12, 1953 in Spartanburg County, she was the daughter of the Late Furman "Shavy" Lamb and Zennie Brock Lamb.
Over the past few years, she enjoyed being home taking care of her precious dogs, Bonnie and Lacy. She had a love for all things pretty and enjoyed crafting and interior decorating.
Surviving in addition to her husband is her daughter, Sherry Painter Johnson (Dave) of Taylors, S.C. and one brother Mike Lamb (Diane) of Chesnee, S.C. Cathy was blessed with one precious grandson, Noah Johnson. Noah was the light of her life and the joy in her heart.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m. Monday, November 2, 2020 at Harris-Nadeau Mortuary. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Harris-Nadeau Mortuary with Dr. Ron Culbertson officiating. Burial will follow in Springhill Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Spartanburg Humane Society, 150 Dexter Road, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
The family is at the home.
Harris-Nadeau Mortuary
Chesnee, SC