Spartanburg, SC- Cecelia Victoria ""Vicky"" Thomason of Spartanburg, SC, died February 29, 2020. She was born January 29, 1926 in Boiling Springs, SC, to the late Otis John Cantrell and Lillie Mae Armstrong.
Mrs. Thomason was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Spartanburg and a charter member of the Hand Bell Choir at First Presbyterian Church. She was a member of the Cema Chrietzberg Garden Club and a National Accredited Master Judge of the Garden Club of South Carolina.
Mrs. Thomason was a Past President of the Landscape Design Consultants of South Carolina and a Life Member of the Garden Club of South Carolina where she served on the State Board for 25 consecutive years. She was a Life Member of the South Atlantic Region and a member of the In-Depth Study Club.
Mrs. Thomason was a past member of the Spartanburg Symphony Orchestra where she played violin for many years as well as a member of the Kate Barry Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Piedmont Club. She was listed in the Palmetto Who's Who in 1963 and South Carolina Lives.
Surviving are two daughters, Annette Thomason Nelson of Spartanburg, SC, Barbara Ann ""Babs"" Moeller and her husband Erik of Savannah, GA; three grandchildren, Tara Alea Atallah of Spartanburg, SC, Matthew David Szycher and his wife Steelie of Virginia Beach, VA, and Andrew Connor Szycher of Alexandria, VA; one great granddaughter, Amelia Elizabeth Atallah of Spartanburg, SC.
Mrs. Thomason was pre-deceased by her former husband Ralph Thomas ""Tommy"" Thomason, Jr. and a sister, Marilyn Cantrell Patterson.
The family deeply appreciates the compassionate care given by the Skilled Nursing staff at Summit Hills Retirement Community, and the staff at Comfort Keepers and Spartanburg Regional Hospice. Special thanks go to Katherine Chavez for her years of dedication to Mrs. Thomason.
Private service and entombment will be in the Greenlawn Memorial Gardens Heritage Chapel Mausoleum.
Memorials may be made to the First Presbyterian Hand Bell Choir, c/o First Presbyterian Church, 393 East Main Street, Spartanburg, SC, 29302; or Spartanburg Regional Hospice, P.O. Box 430, Drayton, SC, 29333.
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 3, 2020