Cecil Billings

PAULINE, SC- Mr. Cecil James Billings, age 77, husband of Brenda Lawson Billings, of 1873 Mt. Lebanon Rd., Pauline, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at his home.Mr. Billings retired from Spartanburg Steel Products Company.Surviving in addition to his wife are a son, Rev. Dr. James H. "Jamie" Billings and wife Christy of Blacksburg; and a grandson, Riley J. Billings of Blacksburg.Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Mt. Lebanon Baptist Church Ministry Center.Visitation will be held from 2:00 PM until 3:00 PM prior to the services at the church.In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Mt. Lebanon Baptist Church, C/O Operation Christmas Child, 2153 Mt. Lebanon Rd., Buffalo, SC 29321 or to Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home, 686 Jeff Davis Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29302.The family is at the home, 1873 Mt. Lebanon Rd., Pauline, SC 29374.S.R. Holcombe Funeral Home