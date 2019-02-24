Home

POWERED BY

Services
West Cobb Funeral Home, Inc. - Marietta
2480 MacLand Rd
Marietta, GA 30064
(770) 419-9234
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
West Cobb Funeral Home, Inc. - Marietta
2480 MacLand Rd
Marietta, GA 30064
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
3:00 PM
West Cobb Funeral Home, Inc. - Marietta
2480 MacLand Rd
Marietta, GA 30064
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cecil McCoy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cecil Claude McCoy

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Cecil Claude McCoy Obituary
Cecil Claude McCoy 81, born in Macon County, NC and long-time resident of Powder Springs, GA completed his life journey on February 22, 2019. A Funeral service for Mr. McCoy will be held at 3 pm on Tuesday, at the chapel of West Cobb Funeral Home and visitation from 2-3 pm prior to the service. Burial will be held at Sunrise Memorial Gardens in Douglasville. West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory, 2480 Macland Road, Marietta GA 30064, is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook at www.westcobbfuneralhome.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of West Cobb Funeral Home, Inc. - Marietta
Download Now