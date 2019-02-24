|
|
Cecil Claude McCoy 81, born in Macon County, NC and long-time resident of Powder Springs, GA completed his life journey on February 22, 2019. A Funeral service for Mr. McCoy will be held at 3 pm on Tuesday, at the chapel of West Cobb Funeral Home and visitation from 2-3 pm prior to the service. Burial will be held at Sunrise Memorial Gardens in Douglasville. West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory, 2480 Macland Road, Marietta GA 30064, is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook at www.westcobbfuneralhome.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 24, 2019