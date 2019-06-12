|
|
WOODRUFF, SC- Cecil Eugene Waddell, 92, passed away on Sunday, June 09, 2019. He was the son of the late Vernon and Biona Trammell Waddell and the husband of Velma Jennings Waddell. He was a member of Green Pond Baptist Church and a lifetime member of Crescent Masonic Lodge #245 for over 70 years. He was a veteran of the US Navy, having served in WWII.
Survivors also include a daughter, Luanne Boyter (James Simmons) of Woodruff; a son, Gene Waddell (Arelene) of Cypress, TX; four grandchildren, April Vogt, Stephanie Brown, Thomas Slape, and Gabriel Slape; and seven great-grandchildren, Logan Bishop, Harrison Vogt, Bailey Brown, Harrison Brown, Sasha Rey, Samuel Slape, Audree Slape and Morgan Slape. He was predeceased by a daughter, Cheryl Starr; a son, Donnie Waddell; three brothers, Earle, Cortez and Vernon Waddell, Jr.; a sister, Margaret Wood.
Funeral Services will be held at 2PM on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Green Pond Baptist Church with Rev. Dick Williams, Dr. David Boyter, and Rev. John Patterson officiating. The family will receive friends from 1PM until 2PM prior to the service. Interment will be held in the church cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Green Pond Baptist Church, 300 S Highway 602, Woodruff, SC 29388.
The family will be at The Manning House in Greer.
Condolences may be made at www.striblingfuneralhome.net
Stribling Funeral Home, Duncan, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on June 12, 2019