Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bobo Funeral Chapel
1860 Cannons Campground Road
Spartanburg, SC 29307
(864) 582-6341
Resources
More Obituaries for Cecil Horne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cecil Lee Horne


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cecil Lee Horne Obituary
CHESNEE, SC- Cecil Lee Horne, 84, passed away Monday, October 28, 2019. Originally from Green Creek, NC he was born November 19, 1934, and was the husband of Rita Horne, and the son of the late Fred and Pauline Horne.
Mr. Horne was a retired contractor and of the Christian faith. He faithfully attended church until his health would no longer allow.
In addition to his wife he is survived by three daughters, Nicole Horne of the home, Janet Culbreth of Landrum and Teresa Collins of Spartanburg; two sons Steven Horne and Roger Horne both of Green Creek, NC; a sister Amanda Clark of Newnan GA; ten grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
He was predeceased by a son Ricky Horne; four brothers Hoyle Horne, Jim Horne, Norman Horne and Burdette Horne; two sisters Peggy Hammett and Francis McArthur.
A private family memorial service will be at a later date.
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.bobofuneralchapel.com.
Petty-Bobo Co.
Bobo Funeral Chapel and Cremation Service
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cecil's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bobo Funeral Chapel
Download Now