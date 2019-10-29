|
CHESNEE, SC- Cecil Lee Horne, 84, passed away Monday, October 28, 2019. Originally from Green Creek, NC he was born November 19, 1934, and was the husband of Rita Horne, and the son of the late Fred and Pauline Horne.
Mr. Horne was a retired contractor and of the Christian faith. He faithfully attended church until his health would no longer allow.
In addition to his wife he is survived by three daughters, Nicole Horne of the home, Janet Culbreth of Landrum and Teresa Collins of Spartanburg; two sons Steven Horne and Roger Horne both of Green Creek, NC; a sister Amanda Clark of Newnan GA; ten grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
He was predeceased by a son Ricky Horne; four brothers Hoyle Horne, Jim Horne, Norman Horne and Burdette Horne; two sisters Peggy Hammett and Francis McArthur.
A private family memorial service will be at a later date.
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.bobofuneralchapel.com.
Petty-Bobo Co.
Bobo Funeral Chapel and Cremation Service
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 29, 2019