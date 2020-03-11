|
GAFFNEY, SC- Celena Irene Allison, 58, of 600 N. Limestone Street, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Spartanburg Medical Center.
Born in Gaffney, she was the daughter of the late D. J. Allison and Louise Morgan Allison. She was a graduate of Gaffney High School, was employed by Jetline and a member of El Bethel Baptist Church. She loved to play softball, bowling, shooting pool and was an avid Clemson Tigers fan.
Surviving are two sisters, Liz Johnson and husband, Keith "Dirdy" Johnson of Spartanburg and Shelley L. Allison of Gaffney; two nieces, Virginia Parker and Dakota Coyle and husband, Brandon, both of Gaffney; four great-nieces, Kloee, Tamzin, Freya and Elena.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until 3:00 PM on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will immediately follow at 3:00 PM in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Larry Melton officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: El Bethel Baptist Church, 116 Billy Goat Bridge Road, Gaffney, SC 29340.
The family will be at their respective homes.
An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 11, 2020