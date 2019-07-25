|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Ceress Jane Ramsey, 57, wife of the late Jeffrey Paul "Jeff" Ramsey, died Monday, July 22, 2019.
Born March 14, 1962 in Spartanburg, SC, she was a daughter of the late Sanford H. and Ceress Hyland Newell. Janie appreciated the beauty found in music, art, the beach, mountains, and all things in between, including the Dallas Cowboys.
She was a funny, personable, and captivating lady who always made her friends and family feel at home in her presence. Janie adored her daughters, her husband, and especially her grandchildren. Her affections, love, and support will be sorely missed by all that had the pleasure of knowing her.
Janie is survived by her daughters, Amber Ceress Ramsey of Tryon, NC and Erin Leigh Ramsey of Spartanburg, SC; her beloved grandsons, Colton Reid and Connor Clark Scoggins; a sister, Rebecca "Becky" Marshall (John); and her brothers, Sanford "Sandy" Newell (Anne) and Leigh Newell.
Private services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, Janie (affectionately known by her grandchildren as "GiGi") would like for donations to be made for their education and may be sent to: Erin Ramsey, 229 Maxine Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on July 25, 2019