Seawright Funeral Home
26 E. Main Street
Inman, SC 29349
(864) 472-6836
Memorial service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
3:00 PM
Memorial service
26 East Main Street
Inman, SC
Chad Cartee


1977 - 2019
Chad Cartee Obituary
WELLFORD- Chad Edward Cartee, 41, of 2230 John Dodd Road Wellford, passed away Thursday, July 4th, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.
A Memorial Service will be held 3:00 PM on Monday, July 8th at Seawright Funeral Home in Inman. The family will receive friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Chad's memory to PO Box 192 Inman, SC 29349.
Seawright Funeral Home and Crematory
www.seawright-funeralhome.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on July 7, 2019
