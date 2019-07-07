|
WELLFORD- Chad Edward Cartee, 41, of 2230 John Dodd Road Wellford, passed away Thursday, July 4th, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.
A Memorial Service will be held 3:00 PM on Monday, July 8th at Seawright Funeral Home in Inman. The family will receive friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Chad's memory to PO Box 192 Inman, SC 29349.
