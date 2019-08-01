|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Airman First Class Chancelor Jamar Williams, USAF, 20, of Spartanburg,
SC, died Saturday, July 27, 2019. Born November 2, 1998, in Rochester, NY, he was the son of Derek D. and Cassandra Williams of Spartanburg, SC.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his brothers, Derek Williams and Kendall Williams, both of Spartanburg, SC; sister, Heather Franis of Atlanta, GA; maternal grandfather, Penrose Thicklin of Selma, AL; paternal grandparents, Deborah and John McFadden of Spartanburg, SC and James and Patricia Armstrong of Batavia, NY; paternal great-grandmothers, Lula Mae Lee of Spartanburg, SC and Dolly Williams of Batavia, NY; godparents, Brent and Felicia Raggins of Atlanta, GA; and his Lababull dog, Lady Bug.
Funeral services will be conducted at 12:00 noon Saturday, August 3, 2019, at Destiny Fellowship Church, 3825 S. Church St. Ext, Roebuck, SC 29376, by Bishop Lee Anthony Hayes. Burial, with military rites, will be in Fort Jackson National Cemetery, 4170 Percival Rd., Columbia, SC 29229, at 10:00 AM
Monday, August 5, 2019.
The family expresses their appreciation to Sgt. John Asche and other members of the U. S. Air Force for all their compassion and love.
