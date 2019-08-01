Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
12:00 PM
Destiny Fellowship Church
3825 S. Church St. Ext
Roebuck, SC
View Map
Send Flowers
Burial
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Fort Jackson National Cemetery
4170 Percival Rd.
Columbia, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Chancelor Williams,
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Chancelor Jamar Williams, A1C, USAF


1998 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Chancelor Jamar Williams, A1C, USAF Obituary
SPARTANBURG, SC- Airman First Class Chancelor Jamar Williams, USAF, 20, of Spartanburg,
SC, died Saturday, July 27, 2019. Born November 2, 1998, in Rochester, NY, he was the son of Derek D. and Cassandra Williams of Spartanburg, SC.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his brothers, Derek Williams and Kendall Williams, both of Spartanburg, SC; sister, Heather Franis of Atlanta, GA; maternal grandfather, Penrose Thicklin of Selma, AL; paternal grandparents, Deborah and John McFadden of Spartanburg, SC and James and Patricia Armstrong of Batavia, NY; paternal great-grandmothers, Lula Mae Lee of Spartanburg, SC and Dolly Williams of Batavia, NY; godparents, Brent and Felicia Raggins of Atlanta, GA; and his Lababull dog, Lady Bug.
Funeral services will be conducted at 12:00 noon Saturday, August 3, 2019, at Destiny Fellowship Church, 3825 S. Church St. Ext, Roebuck, SC 29376, by Bishop Lee Anthony Hayes. Burial, with military rites, will be in Fort Jackson National Cemetery, 4170 Percival Rd., Columbia, SC 29229, at 10:00 AM
Monday, August 5, 2019.
The family expresses their appreciation to Sgt. John Asche and other members of the U. S. Air Force for all their compassion and love.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Chancelor's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.