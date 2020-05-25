Home

POWERED BY

Services
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
235 North Church Street
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 582-5451
Graveside service
Tuesday, May 26, 2020
11:00 AM
Boiling Springs Memorial Gardens,
4081 Hwy 9 North
Boiling Springs, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Chandra Wyatt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Chandra Leanne Wyatt


1975 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Chandra Leanne Wyatt Obituary
CHESNEE, SC- Chandra Leanne Wyatt, 44, of Chesnee, SC, died Sunday, May 24, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center. Born August 28, 1975 in Spartanburg, SC, she was the daughter of Max Douglas Wyatt, Sr. and the late Sylvia Arrowood McCraw.
Chandra attended Calvary Independent Baptist Church. She enjoyed singing, the beach, and her dogs. She so loved her family and all children.
Survivors include her father, Doug Wyatt; her stepmother, Judy Wyatt of Simpsonville, SC; her sister, Diana Wyatt of Chesnee, SC; her brother, Max Wyatt, Jr. (Deborah) of Spartanburg, SC; stepfather, Bill McCraw of Chesnee, SC; and her fiancé, Richard Crocker of Spartanburg, SC.
Graveside service will be 11:00 AM Tuesday, May 26, 2020 in Boiling Springs Memorial Gardens, 4081 Hwy 9 North, Boiling Springs, SC 29316.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to PS I Love You, 135 Metro Drive Spartanburg, SC 29303 or online at www.psiloveyouministries.com/donate-now
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Chandra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -