|
|
CHESNEE, SC- Chandra Leanne Wyatt, 44, of Chesnee, SC, died Sunday, May 24, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center. Born August 28, 1975 in Spartanburg, SC, she was the daughter of Max Douglas Wyatt, Sr. and the late Sylvia Arrowood McCraw.
Chandra attended Calvary Independent Baptist Church. She enjoyed singing, the beach, and her dogs. She so loved her family and all children.
Survivors include her father, Doug Wyatt; her stepmother, Judy Wyatt of Simpsonville, SC; her sister, Diana Wyatt of Chesnee, SC; her brother, Max Wyatt, Jr. (Deborah) of Spartanburg, SC; stepfather, Bill McCraw of Chesnee, SC; and her fiancé, Richard Crocker of Spartanburg, SC.
Graveside service will be 11:00 AM Tuesday, May 26, 2020 in Boiling Springs Memorial Gardens, 4081 Hwy 9 North, Boiling Springs, SC 29316.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to PS I Love You, 135 Metro Drive Spartanburg, SC 29303 or online at www.psiloveyouministries.com/donate-now
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 25, 2020