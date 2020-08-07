ROEBUCK, SC- Charles Agnew Posey Jr., 81, of Roebuck, SC, went home to be with his Lord Tuesday, August 4, 2020, in Lexington, SC, with his family by his side. Born December 22, 1938 in Winston Salem, NC, he was the son of the late Charles A. Posey and Laura Warner Posey.
A U. S. Army veteran, Mr. Posey moved to Spartanburg in 1965 to work at Lockwood Greene Engineering for over 32 years before retiring in 2002. In his early years as a lifeguard he enjoyed the beach, and the state dance, the shag. He also enjoyed traveling, bowling and golf. Mr. Posey was a member of Hope Church in Spartanburg, where he and his wife served as Pastoral Care Pastors.
Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Carroll Marshall Posey; daughters, Christy Fins (Jonny) and Amanda Holgate; grandchildren, Ashley Rickard (Adam), Joshua Fins (Madison) and Caleb Fins all of Lexington, SC; great-granddaughter, Amelia Blakely Fins and brother, Donald Lee Posey of Albany, GA. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by an aunt, Perrie Leinbach.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Sunday, August 9, 2020 at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 East Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29307, conducted by The Rev. Jan King and The Rev. David Powell. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Road, Spartanburg, SC 29307.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to New Life Nicaragua (Children's Feeding Program), 275 Valleyhigh Drive, Inman, SC 29349.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel