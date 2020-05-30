Charles Allen Wethington, 85, of Pauline, passed away suddenly at his home on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Charles was born in Grifton, NC on June 24, 1934 to the late Harry Lee Wethington and the late Mary Patrick Wethington. His older sister was the late Mary Lee Anderson. He was a graduate of Riverside Military Academy in Gainesville, GA. He served in the Intelligence branch of the Army for three years. He received a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from NC State University. He worked in the research department at Milliken and holds several patents for mechanical devices related to manufacturing carpets. He attended First Baptist Church with his wife. Over the years, he enjoyed many hobbies, including sailing, building and flying model airplanes, and rebuilding classic cars. He played tuba for many years in the Spartanburg Community Band and the Windjammers. His last performance was a recording made by many members of the Spartanburg Community Band of "Semper Fidelis," which will be available soon on the band's website.

Charles is survived by his wife, Zelda; two daughters, Amy and Susan; and his grandson, AJ. He had many nephews and nieces and a large extended family. He was well liked by all. Charles was the rock and wind of his family. He had the ability to be happy with what he had, loved his family, and was proud of all of us.

Instead of a traditional funeral, he wished to have a big New Orleans style party held in his honor. This will be planned and announced as soon as possible given the current situation.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Charles' memory to Mobile Meals or to a charity close to your heart.

