Graveside service
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Sunset Memorial Park
1955 Cannons Campground Rd.
Spartanburg, SC
Charles B. Lee Obituary

SPARTANBURG, SC-
Charles B. Lee, 85, of Spartanburg, SC, died Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at Spartanburg Medical Center. Born February 23, 1934, in Spartanburg, he was the son of the late David Edgar Lee and Mary Margaret Rollins Lee, husband of the late Shirley Quinn Lee, and retired from sheet metal work.
Surviving are his children, Chuck Lee of Cowpens, SC and Donna Collins (Travis) of Roebuck, SC; grandchildren, Brandon Lee and Eric Collins; special niece, Brenda Hart of Spartanburg, SC, along with several other nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by a granddaughter, Kelly Collins; and sister, Grace Lovelace.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 AM Friday, April 12, 2019, in Sunset Memorial Park, 1955 Cannons Campground Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307, by Mr. Dale Carver. Visitation will follow at the graveside.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 11, 2019
