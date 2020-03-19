|
|
MOORE, SC- Charles Blake Winkler, 83, of Moore, SC went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. He was the husband of Wilma Bentley Winkler for 55 years.
Mr. Winkler was a native of Lenoir, NC and a son of the late Frank and Vernie Winkler. He spent 28 years as a postal employee, four years as a clerk and the last 24 as Postmaster at Hamlet, NC and Landrum SC, retiring in 1991. He was a member of the Gideon Society, Lions and Rotary Clubs, a Sunday school teacher, and Air Force Veteran of 10 years as an electronic countermeasures operator on RB50G aircraft and radio operator on KC-97 tanker. He was a member of Poplar Springs Baptist Church.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son and daughter-in-law: Mike and Karen Winkler of Moore, SC, a daughter and son-in-law: Michelle and Robert Mitchell of Campobello, SC; brother: George Winkler of Graham, NC; sisters: Barbara Carswell and Kathleen McNeill of Lenoir, NC; five grandchildren: Joshua (Lauren) Winkler, Mark (Allison) Winkler, Savannah Winkler, Taylor (Landry) Peel and Lauren Ayers; great grandchildren: Hannah, Kinsley, and Oakleigh Winkler. He was predeceased by sisters: Sybil Laws, Margaret Coffey and Wilda Smith.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Eggers Funeral Home of Boiling Springs. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m. in the Funeral Chapel officiated by Dr. Dale Roach and Rev. Larry Winkler. Interment will be in Good Shepherd Memorial Park with military rites.
Memorials may be made to the Building Fund, Poplar Springs Baptist Church, P. O. Box 417, Moore, SC 29369 or to Hospice Care of SC, 110 Dillon Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29307.
The family will be at the residence.
E-Condolences may be sent online at www.eggersfuneralhome.com
Eggers Funeral Home
Boiling Springs
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 19, 2020