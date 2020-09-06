Inman, SC- Rev. Charles Michael "Mike" Bell, 75, of 17 Cobble Dr. Inman, South Carolina, passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.

Born in Campobello, South Carolina on April 5, 1945, he was a son of the late Louise (Smith) Bell and Preston Earle Bell, Sr. and was the loving husband of Judith (Elliott) Bell having celebrated 55 wonderful years of marriage.

Mike was a graduate of the New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary. He a member of New Life Baptist Fellowship, United States Army Veteran, news paper editor, truck driver, fireman and a pastor. He most recently served as the interim pastor for two Union County Churches, Buffalo Baptist Church and Brown's Creek Baptist Church.

In addition to his wife, Judy he is survived by two daughters, Lori Guthrie and her husband David of Spartanburg, South Carolina and Jennifer Privette and her husband Jeffrey of Knoxville, Tennessee; two sisters, Margaret White and her husband Preston of Green Creek, North Carolina and Pam Seay and her husband Paul of Inman, South Carolina; six grandchildren, Ian Guthrie, Noah Guthrie, Joe Norwood, Harris Privette, Darcy Privette and Charlie Privette.

He was predeceased by his parents and one brother, Preston Bell, Jr.

Services at this time will be private for the family.

A celebration of his life service will be held at a later date.

The family would like to especially thank the Pavilion 6 staff at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center for the wonderful care given to Rev. Bell during his battle with Covid-19.

Seawright Funeral Home

Inman, SC

Inman, SC









