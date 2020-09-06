1/1
Rev. Charles "Mike" Bell
1945 - 2020
Inman, SC- Rev. Charles Michael "Mike" Bell, 75, of 17 Cobble Dr. Inman, South Carolina, passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.
Born in Campobello, South Carolina on April 5, 1945, he was a son of the late Louise (Smith) Bell and Preston Earle Bell, Sr. and was the loving husband of Judith (Elliott) Bell having celebrated 55 wonderful years of marriage.
Mike was a graduate of the New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary. He a member of New Life Baptist Fellowship, United States Army Veteran, news paper editor, truck driver, fireman and a pastor. He most recently served as the interim pastor for two Union County Churches, Buffalo Baptist Church and Brown's Creek Baptist Church.
In addition to his wife, Judy he is survived by two daughters, Lori Guthrie and her husband David of Spartanburg, South Carolina and Jennifer Privette and her husband Jeffrey of Knoxville, Tennessee; two sisters, Margaret White and her husband Preston of Green Creek, North Carolina and Pam Seay and her husband Paul of Inman, South Carolina; six grandchildren, Ian Guthrie, Noah Guthrie, Joe Norwood, Harris Privette, Darcy Privette and Charlie Privette.
He was predeceased by his parents and one brother, Preston Bell, Jr.
Services at this time will be private for the family.
A celebration of his life service will be held at a later date.
The family would like to especially thank the Pavilion 6 staff at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center for the wonderful care given to Rev. Bell during his battle with Covid-19.
Seawright Funeral Home
Inman, SC




Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences
18 entries
September 5, 2020
Judy and family Steve and I were so very sorry to hear of Mike's passing. Our sincere thoughts and prayers to you. Lovingly, Donna & Steve Cromer
Donna Cromer
Friend
September 5, 2020
My heart goes out to you during this time. I worked with him at Morrisette. We affectionately called him "Papa Mike". I so enjoyed our conversations. He was such a wonderful, sweet person and, like one of my coworkers said, we were privileged to know him.
Ginger Reid
September 5, 2020
Mike Bell was the best of men. What a sweet spirit and loving heart he had! I'm praying that God surround you with peace and comfort as you grieve.
Kerry LeeperBrock
Family Friend
September 5, 2020
Judy, my heart grieves with you and at the same time, I reflect on what a legacy Mike leaves behind. Your storybook romance and marriage are an example to everyone. My prayers are for your comfort and health. God bless the work you and Mike have accomplished.
Richard Davis
Classmate
September 4, 2020
Dear Judy, so so sorry to hear about the lost of your wonderful Michael. Years may past but you never forget friends from school.
Prayers for you and all your family.
Irma Biber Cox, friend, Greenville SC
Irma Cox
Friend
September 4, 2020
Michael was truly special to all of us. He always had a warming smile on his face, a twinkle in his eye and encouraging words for everyone. He positively touched so many lives! Judy and family, we all grieve for your loss and hope you find comfort in your many fond memories.
Rick and Dot Seaberg
Classmate
September 4, 2020
Ron
Crenshaw
Friend
September 4, 2020
Michael and Judy have been friends of mine since we were children. Judy, my dear friend, please know you are in my thoughts and prayers. To the family and grandchildren, know your father and grandfather was a wonderful man who gave so much to so many. Warmest regards, Libby Bonham Weber
Libby Bonham Weber
Friend
September 3, 2020
Harry and I are so sorry for Michael's passing. We have so many wonderful memories of growing up in Inman, the CHS band, Inman United Methodist Church, and later when Mike and Judy attended New Prospect Baptist Church. We are heartbroken for the family and send our condolences.
Cathy McMillan
Friend
September 3, 2020
Miss Judy I know you miss him I do too. He was the greatest of friends. I'm sure going to miss our weekly talks.
Buck and Gwen Jeffcoat
Friend
September 3, 2020
My heartfelt sympathy to each of you. Michael's life was a blessing to so many people. We all have our special memories of him...Mine are of high school, the Band of Gold and his smiling face. Hugs, love and special prayers to you, Judy!
Dateria Johnson
Friend
September 3, 2020
Heartfelt prayers for Mrs. Judy and Lori and Jennifer as well as your families. Times like these are never easy. Psalm 22:19 May the Lord be your strength and come quickly to help you. Be blessed dear friends. ~Debra
Debra Allen
Friend
September 3, 2020
My sweet funny loving Uncle. My heart is so hurt that we had to say good bye so quickly. I have been so lucky to have you so close in my life, especially the last years when you brought Aunt Judy to the shop weekly. You never met a stranger who didn't enjoy talking with you. So many kind words have been spoken of you. But for me, you will always be my Tim Conway. I love you, Ellen
Beth Hogue
September 3, 2020
Mike was a wonderful man and great pastor.I only fellowshiped with him a short time,but wish I would known him a lifetime.We loved him Mrs.Judy and we know you will miss him so much.We will be praying for you each day as the days move forward.You had the best and funniest guy in your life and I feel so blessed to have known him.I'll see you again Mike.
Terry Hollingsworth
Friend
September 3, 2020
Dear Judy,
I just learned of Michael's death from Mary Rushton. I am so saddened at this news. You and your daughters and their families have my deepest sympathy. I can only imagine how much you miss Michael; I can't remember a time when you weren't together. I will be thinking of you as you deal with his absence here. I know your faith is strong and will sustain you, but I pray that you will be comforted by many sweet memories as well. I'm sending you my love.
Karen Seay
Classmate
September 3, 2020
We at Brown's Creek learned to love Pastor Bell and Ms. Judy. He will truly be missed.
Pat Cantrell
September 3, 2020
So sorry to hear of Michael's passing. He and Judy were the sweetest couple.I have known there families for years. Prayers for each one of you. I know that Michael will be missed.He was a great ma. God Bless.
Martha and Gene Cooper
Friend
September 3, 2020
Mrs. Judy and family I just want you all to know how much Preacher Bell was loved by me, my family, our church family and all who knew him. I pray God gives you the comfort and peace for the days ahead. Please know you are in our prayers daily.
Donna Ivey
Friend
