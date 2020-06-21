GRAMLING, SC- After a period of declining health, Charles Clifford O'Shields, 95, of Gramling, SC went to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional Hospice House.
Born in Landrum, SC, he was the the son of the late Charlie C and Mollie Raines O'Shields. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 63 years, Amy Mathis O'Shields.
Clifford was a retired machinist and veteran of WWII. As a member of Holston Creek Baptist in Inman, SC for over 60 years, he served as a Deacon and on various committees over the years.
Surviving Mr. O'Shields is his son, Douglas O'Shields (Nell) of Inman and daughter Myra Miller of Gramling; a granddaughter, Melody Mullinax of Spartanburg and grandson, Jared Miller (Christy) of Inman and one great grandson, Elliot Miller; a brother, Ervin O'Shields of Gramling and several nieces and nephews. Along with the surviving family is his dear special friend, Mrs. Alsie Page.
He was predeceased by his brother, Elford O'Shields and his sister, Ruth O'Shields Mathis.
The family will receive friends 3:00-4:00PM Monday, June 22, 2020 at Holston Creek Baptist Church. Funeral service will follow at 4:00PM conducted by Dr. Reggie Parker. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens.
The family wishes to express their appreciation to the staff at Ashlan Village and Pelham Medical Center for their compassionate care.
In lieu of flowers, the family request Memorials may be made to Holston Creek Baptist Church, 311 Holston Creek Church Road, Inman, SC 29349 or Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home, 686 Jeff Davis Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
Condolences may be left at www.pettyfuneralhome.com.
Petty Funeral Home & Crematory
Landrum, SC
Born in Landrum, SC, he was the the son of the late Charlie C and Mollie Raines O'Shields. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 63 years, Amy Mathis O'Shields.
Clifford was a retired machinist and veteran of WWII. As a member of Holston Creek Baptist in Inman, SC for over 60 years, he served as a Deacon and on various committees over the years.
Surviving Mr. O'Shields is his son, Douglas O'Shields (Nell) of Inman and daughter Myra Miller of Gramling; a granddaughter, Melody Mullinax of Spartanburg and grandson, Jared Miller (Christy) of Inman and one great grandson, Elliot Miller; a brother, Ervin O'Shields of Gramling and several nieces and nephews. Along with the surviving family is his dear special friend, Mrs. Alsie Page.
He was predeceased by his brother, Elford O'Shields and his sister, Ruth O'Shields Mathis.
The family will receive friends 3:00-4:00PM Monday, June 22, 2020 at Holston Creek Baptist Church. Funeral service will follow at 4:00PM conducted by Dr. Reggie Parker. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens.
The family wishes to express their appreciation to the staff at Ashlan Village and Pelham Medical Center for their compassionate care.
In lieu of flowers, the family request Memorials may be made to Holston Creek Baptist Church, 311 Holston Creek Church Road, Inman, SC 29349 or Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home, 686 Jeff Davis Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
Condolences may be left at www.pettyfuneralhome.com.
Petty Funeral Home & Crematory
Landrum, SC
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jun. 21, 2020.