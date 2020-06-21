Charles C. O'Shields
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GRAMLING, SC- After a period of declining health, Charles Clifford O'Shields, 95, of Gramling, SC went to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional Hospice House.
Born in Landrum, SC, he was the the son of the late Charlie C and Mollie Raines O'Shields. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 63 years, Amy Mathis O'Shields.
Clifford was a retired machinist and veteran of WWII. As a member of Holston Creek Baptist in Inman, SC for over 60 years, he served as a Deacon and on various committees over the years.
Surviving Mr. O'Shields is his son, Douglas O'Shields (Nell) of Inman and daughter Myra Miller of Gramling; a granddaughter, Melody Mullinax of Spartanburg and grandson, Jared Miller (Christy) of Inman and one great grandson, Elliot Miller; a brother, Ervin O'Shields of Gramling and several nieces and nephews. Along with the surviving family is his dear special friend, Mrs. Alsie Page.
He was predeceased by his brother, Elford O'Shields and his sister, Ruth O'Shields Mathis.
The family will receive friends 3:00-4:00PM Monday, June 22, 2020 at Holston Creek Baptist Church. Funeral service will follow at 4:00PM conducted by Dr. Reggie Parker. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens.
The family wishes to express their appreciation to the staff at Ashlan Village and Pelham Medical Center for their compassionate care.
In lieu of flowers, the family request Memorials may be made to Holston Creek Baptist Church, 311 Holston Creek Church Road, Inman, SC 29349 or Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home, 686 Jeff Davis Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
Condolences may be left at www.pettyfuneralhome.com.
Petty Funeral Home & Crematory
Landrum, SC



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
22
Visitation
03:00 - 04:00 PM
Holston Creek Baptist Church
Send Flowers
JUN
22
Funeral service
04:00 PM
Holston Creek Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Petty Funeral Home
124 North Trade Street
Landrum, SC 29356
(864)457-3572
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved