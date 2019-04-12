Home

The J. F. Floyd Mortuary, Crematory & Cemeteries
235 North Church Street
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 582-5451
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Central United Methodist Church
233 N. Church St.
Spartanburg, SC
Visitation
Following Services
in the sanctuary
Charles Daniel "“Danny”" Broome


BOILING SPRINGS, SC- Charles Daniel ""Danny"" Broome, 78, of Boiling Springs, SC, passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at his home. Born February 24, 1941, in Lockhart, SC, he was the husband of Gaye Fowler Broome of the home and a son of the late William Rufus and Lula Mae Burns Broome.
A graduate of Lockhart High School, Spartanburg Junior College, and Wofford College, Mr. Broome earned his post-graduate degrees from Clemson University and Converse College. He retired from Spartanburg County School District Two as an elementary school principal after 30 years of service, where he was adored and loved by so many children, faculty, and staff. His love for his Lord and Savior and his family were unsurmountable.
In addition to his wife, surviving are two daughters, Carolyn Sparks and her husband, Stanley, and Charlene Medford and her husband, Chad, all of Boiling Springs, SC; two grandchildren, Creighton Sparks and Tyler Medford, who he adored more than anything in the world as they brought so much joy and happiness to him. He is also survived by brothers, Dr. Harold K. Broome of Spartanburg, SC and Tommy Eugene Broome of Union, SC; as well as several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life service will be conducted at 2:00 PM Sunday, April 14, 2019, at Central United Methodist Church, 233 N. Church St., Spartanburg, SC 29306. The family will receive friends following the service in the sanctuary.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wofford College, c/o Office of Advancement, 429 North Church Street, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
The family will be at the home of his daughter and son-in-law, Carolyn and Bert Sparks, 410 Rhapsody Lane, Boiling Springs, SC 29316.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 12, 2019
