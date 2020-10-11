BOILING SPRINGS, SC- The Rev. Dr. Charles David Barrett died on October 7, 2020, at his home in Spartanburg, SC. Charlie was born on June 24, 1933, in Ninety-Six, SC, to the Rev. James Anderson Barrett and Helen Reid Barrett of Rock Hill, SC. He grew up in the communities his father served in ministry--Columbia and Duncan, SC--until the age of ten when his father died and the family resettled in Rock Hill. Charlie graduated from Rock Hill High School in 1951 and earned a full scholarship to Wofford College, where he finished Summa Cum Laude in 1955. While at Wofford, he served as a student pastor in the South Carolina United Methodist Conference, and he entered seminary in 1956 at Emory's Candler School of Theology. During his early ministry, he helped organize Epworth UMC (Rock Hill) and embraced the excitement of nurturing a new church community. Later, he earned a Ph.D. in Theology from Drew University, while serving churches in the Kaatskill Mountains. When he returned home, a pastoral colleague and future brother-in-law, the Rev. Bill Cross, introduced Charlie to Sally Cross, who won him with her apple cake and a spirited game of hearts. The two married in 1966 and moved to Spartanburg, where Charlie began teaching in the Wofford Religion Department. In 1977, inspired by his experience at Epworth, he and Sally became charter members of a new congregation, United Methodist Church of the Covenant in Inman, SC. There, he served as a long-time choir member and Bible Study leader. He deeply loved his church family.
Charlie taught for 33 years at Wofford, where he took joy in his students and colleagues. He was especially proud when his children, Sandra and Christopher, became Wofford Terriers as well. His blend of humor, humility, and scholarship made him a much-beloved professor, and he mentored many pre-ministerial students and candidates for ordination. He also authored four books: Understanding the Christian Faith, God Under Our Skin: Christ and Covenant in the Christian Conversation, and Funny Things Can Happen on Your Way through the Bible, Volumes I and II.
Charlie loved his family dearly and served Christ faithfully. He was also an avid fan of Wofford athletics. He and Sally were blessed with 54 years of marriage and a warm circle of friends. He is survived by his wife, Sally Cross Barrett, of Spartanburg, SC; daughter Sandra Barrett Moore (Thomas) of Lexington, SC; daughter-in-law Elise Erikson Barrett (Rob Saler) of New Palestine, IN; and sister, Elizabeth Barrett Bell (David) of Charlotte, NC. He is also survived by his beloved grandchildren: Caroline Barrett Moore and Ian Cross Moore, of Lexington, SC, and Emma Ruth Barrett, Margaret Elisabeth Barrett, and Robert Erikson Barrett of New Palestine, IN. He is predeceased by his parents, James Anderson Barrett and Helen Reid Barrett of Rock Hill, SC; his son, the Reverend Robert Christopher Barrett of New Palestine, IN; and brothers, Donald Wallace Barrett of Laurinburg, NC; Paul LeGrand Barrett of Greenville, SC, and Col. Reid Anderson Barrett of Charlotte, NC.
A celebration of Charlie's life will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 11:00 AM at United Methodist Church of the Covenant, 9020 Asheville Highway, Spartanburg 29316. The family will receive friends between 10:00-10:45 AM at the church. Masks are required and seating will be six feet apart in the sanctuary with some overflow seating available. The service will also be streamed from the church YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/UnitedMethodistChurchoftheCovenant
A graveside interment will follow the service at Good Shepherd Memorial Park, 4164 Boiling Springs Rd., Boiling Springs, SC 29316.
Memorials may be given to the Charles and Sally Barrett Legacy Scholarship at Wofford College, 429 N. Church Street, Spartanburg, SC 29303, or to Asbury Hills Camp and Retreat Center, 150 Asbury Drive, Cleveland, SC 29635.
