TRYON -- Charles Dexter Green, Jr. rested in peace on Thursday, February 13, 2020 after declining health.
He was the son of the late Charles Dexter Green, Sr. and Maxine Walker Green. He is survived by his sister, Maxine (Happy) Green McLeod. a loving niece, Maxine Walker McLeod Miller, and a nephew, William Mullins McLeod, Jr. A son, Charles Dexter Green, lives in Nashville, TN.
Dexter graduated from Spartanburg High School, attended Wofford College, University of South Carolina and graduated from Embry Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona, FL. He was a company pilot for Sonoco in Darlington, SC and Jeff Hunt Machinery in Columbia, SC. Following a career in heavy equipment he retired to the mountains above Banner Elk, NC. Anyone who knew Dexter knew his love of the property there where he cleared land, cut trees for timber to build a house, planted apple trees and dug a trout pond.
His love of the outdoors found him happily riding a tractor, tilling a garden, paddling a canoe or hunting and fishing. His dog often was by his side. He and friends enjoyed trips to Wyoming, Colorado, Cayman Brac and the Florida Keys.
Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, Spartanburg, SC, the Rev. John D. Rice officiating.
In Lieu of flowers and in keeping with Dexter's love of the outdoors, Ducks Unlimited Memorial and Honor Gifts may be made online at www.ducks.org. Donations to DU help conserve and protect waterfowl.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 16, 2020