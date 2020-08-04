WELLFORD, SC- Charles Drummond, widower of Martha E. Drummond, son of the late Thomas L. and Ruth Ballenger Drummond, passed on July 29, 2020.He was a founding member of New Faith Baptist Church. Graduate of Florence Chapel High School.Surviving children: Jacqueline Drummond-McCauley of Tampa, FL, Carolyn (Wilbur) Walker of Wellford, SC, Joann (Freddie) Mays and Debra Cohen both of Spartanburg, SC, Edward Cohen of Greenville, SC and Thomas Cohen of Charlotte, NC; Seven grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; 16 great-great grandchildrenFuneral service will be Friday, August 7, 2020 12:00 Noon at Wellford First Baptist Church with burial in New Faith Baptist Church Cemetery. Mr. Drummond will be available for window viewing Thursday, August 6, 2020 from 3:00 PM until 7:00PM. For the service social distancing measures are in place for safety. Mask required to attend funeral service on Friday.The Drummond family is being cared for by Sullivan Bros. Mortuary Inc.