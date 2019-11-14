Home

J.W. Woodward Funeral Home, Inc.
594 HOWARD STREET
Spartanburg, SC 29303
(864) 582-6751
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Montgomery Chapel Baptist Church
835 Sunny Acres Rd.
Pacolet, SC
View Map
Charles E. Littlejohn


1931 - 2019
Charles E. Littlejohn Obituary
Charles E. Littlejohn, 88, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Mary Black Hospital. He was born on October 6, 1931 in Pacolet, SC to the late Fred Littlejohn, Sr. and Bessie McKissick Littlejohn.
Mr. Littlejohn was a member of the Montgomery Chapel Baptist Church from an early age.
Charles attended public school in Spartanburg County. He also attended Sims High School in Union, SC.
He joined the United States Army. Mr. Littlejohn was in the Korean War.
Charles was a member of the Spartan Star Lodge #108 and the American Legion.
Mr. Littlejohn was employed by Carolina Cash Department Store for many years. He retired from Mary Black Hospital.
Survivors include: his sister, Ms. Mildred Brown of Pacolet, SC; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and many devoted friends.
A Celebration of the Life of Charles E. Littlejohn will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Montgomery Chapel Baptist Church, 835 Sunny Acres Rd., Pacolet, SC. Rev. Dr. Timothy Mills will officiate. Burial will be in the Pacolet Memorial Gardens, 141 Memorial Dr., Pacolet, SC.
The family is at 180 Knuckles St., Pacolet Mills, SC.
J. W. Woodward Funeral Home
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 14, 2019
