SPARTANBURG, SC- Charles Eugene Powell, 76, formerly of 153 Sandifer Road, passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019, at Montrose Manor. He was the husband of Joyce Lawter Powell.
Mr. Powell was a native of Spartanburg and a son of the late Smiley Ray and Nora Lee Bridwell Powell. He was a retired supervisor at Tietex after 35 years of service.
He is survived by sons: Chris (Joni) Powell of Lyman, and Clint (Becky) Powell of Charleston, SC; daughter: Gina (Larry) Floyd of Spartanburg; grandchildren: Kyle Brown and Luke Floyd; great grandchildren: Addison and Easton Brown. He was predeceased by a granddaughter: Katie Floyd.
Charles was the last surviving member of his immediate family.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Eggers Funeral Home of Boiling Springs.
Funeral services will be conducted on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Eggers Funeral Chapel officiated by Rev. Kenneth Cash. Interment will be in Good Shepherd Memorial Park.
Memorials may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
