COWPENS, SC- Charles Edward Weber, 88, of Cowpens, SC died Friday, April 26, 2019 at Spartanburg Medical Center. Born April 25, 1931 in Cherokee County, he was the son of the late Troy Edward and Anna Vinesett Weber.
As a U.S. Navy veteran, Mr. Weber served during the Korean War on the USS President Jackson, and a member of The Korean War Veterans Association. He was a 1950 Cowpens High School graduate where he was a triple threat athlete and attended Mars Hill College where he played football prior to serving his country. Charles was retired from Draper Corporation after 43 years of service.
Charles was a member of First Baptist Church of Cowpens, where he was a former Deacon, a Sunday School teacher, Choir member, RA leader, a member of the J.W. Martin Sunday School class and served on the Benevolent Committee. Charles formerly served with the Mobile Meals Service and was a 32 Degree Mason. He used his electrical knowledge to help many in the surrounding area.
Survivors include his loving wife of 60 years, Betty Swofford Weber; sons, Chuck Weber of Cowpens, SC, Mike Weber (Karen) of Spartanburg, SC, Steven Weber (Tabitha) of Spartanburg, SC; granddaughters, Chelsea Weber Adair (Travis) of Pacolet, SC, Karrington Weber and Brenley Weber of Spartanburg, SC; a grandson, Luke Weber (Teighlor) of Cowpens, SC; a great grandson, Charles Tillman Weber; sisters, Betty Crow of Cowpens, SC and Patsy Woodward of Fairforest, SC; and his feline baby, Cady Jane. He was predeceased by a brother, Dick Weber.
Visitation will be at 12:00 – 1:30 PM Monday, April 29, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Cowpens, 108 W. Church Street, Cowpens, SC 29330. Funeral service will be at 2:00 PM, at the church, conducted by The Rev. Dr. William Westafer. Burial with military honors will follow in Daniel Morgan Memorial Gardens, 175 Cemetery Street, Cowpens, SC 29330.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Cowpens or to Mobile Meals Service, PO Box 461, Spartanburg, SC 29304.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 28, 2019