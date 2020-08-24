1/1
Charles Earl Sampson Sr.
SPARTANBURG, SC- Charles Earl Sampson, Sr., 75, of 130 Oakdale Court died Thursday, August 20, 2020 at his home. He was the son of the late Henry Gilliam, Jr. and Maybell Sampson Lawyer.
He is survived by six daughters: Marilyn Foster of Spartanburg, SC, Kimberly Sampson of Gastonia, NC,
Stephanie (Gary) Kelly, Charlotte McKinney of Spartanburg, SC, Ngozi Graham of Charlotte, NC, Comilla Sampson of Columbia, SC; Four sons: Darryl Sampson of Gastonia, NC, Darryl (Lashawn) Robinson of Spartanburg, SC, Brian Williams of Charlotte, NC, Charles (Alisa) Sampson, Jr. of Columbia, SC; Seven sisters: Pansy (Lenard) Williams, Lori Smith, Hattie Sampson, Verna Moorman (Thomas), Fannie Richie, Marie Poole, Georgia Richardson; Six brothers: Leroy Lawyer, Evan (Nancy) Sampson, Louis Sampson. Rev. Stanley Watson, Michael Watson (Janice), Gregory Watson (Mona).
Graveside service will be held 12 noon, Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Heritage Memorial Garden, Roebuck, SC with military rites.
Alexander, Casey and Gist Funeral Service
Spartanburg, SC


Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Heritage Memorial Garden
